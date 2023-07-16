Smoke leaves, rain returns

What a hazy day we had here in Kentucky from Canadian wildfire smoke that seems to not be quitting. The haze really blocked the sunlight so that kept our temperatures a little cooler than the upper 80s. Lexington hit the mid 80s as did most everyone else. Now, we set our sights on the coming work week's weather pattern which includes scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday at least. Monday's activity will be mostly through the afternoon, but a shower around in the morning is possible. Tomorrow does hold a Marginal risk for severe storms for the western half of our area. Wednesday looks to be the most rainy/stormy. The temperature trend will stay summery. Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s every day with Thursday likely being the hottest day. Humidity levels will also peak around mid week, too. Late week toward next weekend calms down again with plenty of sun and dry weather.