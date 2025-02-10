Snow and wintry mix expected overnight

Stay weather aware this evening as winter weather moves into the state. Overnight, our temperatures drop to the upper 20s/low 30s. We will see a narrow band of heavy, wet snow setting up north of I-64 with 3-6" of snow possible. Our southern counties will see closer to that 1-2" range. Most of the state will start off with snowfall and a wintry mix with our southern counties dealing with mostly chilly rainfall. This system will bring winter precipitation on and off all day Tuesday. A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the state until Wednesday morning. Road conditions will be slick and dangerous Tuesday morning. Stay weather aware!
