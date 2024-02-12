Snow chances overnight

Stay weather aware as winter returns overnight. Showers and storms fire up this evening which will change into a brief round of accumulating snow overnight. We could see a few hours, around 11 p.m. through 3 a.m., where heavy snow could be falling. We could see areas picking up 1 to 2 inches of snow. Expect roads to be slushy and slippery on the Tuesday morning commute.

The rest of Tuesday will be dry and we will enjoy a bit of sunshine for the rest of the week.

Have a great evening and stay safe on the roads!