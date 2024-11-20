Snow inbound tomorrow

Happy Wednesday! We are feeling the chill this evening thanks to a cold front that swept through central Kentucky. We have mostly clear skies tonight, but tomorrow... we have snow chances! We drop to the low 30s overnight with small flurry chances in the morning hours for our northern counties. By the afternoon, widespread snowfall will be possible! It will be light snow and not a ton of accumulation, but it is still a good idea to take it slow on the roads. Highs reach the low 40s tomorrow afternoon. A wintry mix will be possible Friday, mostly for the eastern part of the state.

Have a great evening!