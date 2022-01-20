Snow is done, cold stays put

This last blast of winter weather didn't leave us too crippled as many saw a quick inch or two, but the sunshine has helped with melting today. No matter how cold it is, if you have sun, you will see melting occur. Glancing back, our forecast was pretty close as many saw 1-2 inches of snow while a band of heavier snow set up in central and eastern KY. Some like Georgetown and Frankfort saw very little if anything at all. As we look ahead, the next day or so will be frigid...lows expected in the low teens tonight then only up to the mid 20s for Friday. That will keep us 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

As we roll into the weekend, temperatures will moderate a little, but it still won't be a big warm-up. We are expected to reach the freezing mark on Saturday then pushing up toward 40 degrees by Monday! Overall, a calmer, drier stretch of weather heads our way as we'll see good chances for sun daily. Toward Monday and Tuesday, there is a small system that could bring a quick rain or snow shower, but no large system ahead in the next 8 days.