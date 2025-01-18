Snowy Sunday ahead

After a few days of thawing, we return to winter tonight with snow on the way. Look for snow/mix showers to start in southeastern KY late tonight and then expand to cover much of the Bluegrass by Sunday morning. Widespread snow showers will be falling until midday or so, then taper off to more spotty in coverage, but could still be heavy at times. The wind will pick up as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 20s all day. Whatever falls will likely stick, but thankfully, there is not a whole lot of moisture to work with with this system.

By the time we finish up the weekend, we could see a general 1 to 2 inches, with a few spots in eastern KY picking up around 3 inches or so. This could cause some tricky travel through the day tomorrow, so a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 7 pm Sunday. Once we get past this blast of winter, we will stay frigid with temperatures in the single digits and teens through Tuesday, then slowly warm from there.