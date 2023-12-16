Soaking rain overnight

The weekend has been a quiet one so far, but we do have changes coming in tonight including rain. A low pressure from the south will bubble up rain our direction later this evening and overnight. Some of the showers will be soaking at times, and you will likely hear and feel the wind picking up too. Rain totals should reach the half inch mark, a few possibly a bit over. Lows tonight will only dip to the mid 40s then we only reach the low 50s for highs on Sunday. The start of the day will be fairly wet with rain, but it is looking to exit a bit quicker. Expect most of the rain to be out of Kentucky by mid afternoon. Beyond that, we see another big change for Monday. As temperatures fall in the wake of the cold front, we have a decent shot of snow flurries or picking up to become showers at times. Temperatures will also support snow, as we don't get out of the 30s. Accumulations, at this point, look to be minimal, but spots could see up to half an inch! Stay tuned.