Soaking rain overnight into Sunday

Our Saturday was a nice one and hopefully you had the chance to enjoy the dry weather before our next rain system comes in tonight. Expect not only steady showers at times but soaking ones as well. The overnight period will be the wettest, but the wet weather will roll on into Sunday making for a wet start to the day. Take the umbrellas with you if you are going out. The good news is that we won't have any frozen precip. issues in travel, but the bad news is...more rain and more soggy grounds with wet roads. Rain may put down between half an inch and one inch across the Commonwealth and will wind down late morning for central KY and afternoon for southeastern KY.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s for two more days, but by Tuesday, the cold front will send the colder air sweeping back in. Our highs will fall to the mid 30s for Tuesday and we only warm a bit through the rest of the week. We are still watching a couple of different systems that may bring us rain, or snow mix or not much of anything so stay tuned.