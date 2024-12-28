Soaking rain tonight

Happy Saturday! The final weekend of December will be a gloomy one. Clouds remain throughout the day with highs in the low 60s. Late this evening, widespread rain will move in. Rainfall will be heavy at times and gusty winds are possible throughout the night. By the end of the weekend, areas could pick up 1-1.5" of rain. Showers continue Sunday morning but we mostly dry out by the afternoon. Highs will still reach the upper 50s/low 60s Sunday afternoon. Another round of soaking rain will move in New Year's Eve.

Have a great weekend!