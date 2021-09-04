Soaking Showers Around Sunday

The weekend has been off to a nice start. Even though we saw more clouds around today, especially this evening, we've been fortunate to stay full dry. Dew points have been rising, though, and that is a sign of changes coming. A cold front is heading our way and bringing rain with it mostly for Sunday. Overnight tonight we are looking at mostly cloudy skies and a few lighter showers. There could be a soaking shower now and again, but nothing major. Thunderstorm potential is low as well, but there. Expect several showers off and on through Sunday morning in the northern part of our viewing area with some heavier showers rolling through southern KY later in the afternoon/evening time frame.

Most places will see rain total to less than one inch, but there could be a few localized spots that see a bit more. Due to clouds and rain, Sunday's afternoon high temperatures will rest in the mid 70s. By Labor Day, we're clearing the rain and sky both out as high pressure returns. We can expect another lovely day with slightly warmer air returning. In fact, most of the 8 day is looking great with mainly dry days ahead and temperatures keeping into the upper 70s to low 80s for the most part.