Soaking Sunday showers

Our weather takes another shift starting tonight as rain is expected to arrive and linger through much of the day tomorrow. You will likely need the umbrella starting at 8 pm or so tonight. Sunday will be pretty soggy and gloomy and a good day for indoor activities as the showers will be widespread and even moderate at times. If we see enough heat or convection later in the afternoon, that could spark some thunder. Rain totals could be between half and one and a half inches by the end of the weekend. The start of the work week looks good as we clear out in time for Veterans Day with sun. The temperature trend won't be bad either as we hover mostly in the mid 60s with a very brief cooler spell on Tuesday (mid 50s).