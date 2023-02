Happy Wednesday! We are staying warm again today but may have to dodge a few light showers throughout the Bluegrass. We will climb to the upper 50s/low 60s again this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. But, overnight into Thursday morning rain chances continue to ramp up and we may even see a few thundershowers. The warmth won't stick around throughout the weekend with temps eventually dipping into the upper 30s by Saturday, and that may be accompanied by snow showers.

Have a great day!