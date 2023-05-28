Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Soggy and gloomy Sunday

Widespread light showers through the day
Highs this week
Stormtracker
Highs this week
Ra
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 08:09:00-04

Happy Sunday! A gloomy day is ahead with overcast skies and widespread light showers through the afternoon. Our southeastern counties will get most of the rain today, possibly over an inch in some areas. With the clouds, most will only warm up to the mid 60s today, with the eastern/southern part of the state only seeing upper 50s. The good news is that we have a much drier and warmer Memorial Day with highs in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will still stick around Monday but by Tuesday, we start to see that sunshine again along with temperatures in the mid/upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth