Soggy and gloomy Sunday

Happy Sunday! A gloomy day is ahead with overcast skies and widespread light showers through the afternoon. Our southeastern counties will get most of the rain today, possibly over an inch in some areas. With the clouds, most will only warm up to the mid 60s today, with the eastern/southern part of the state only seeing upper 50s. The good news is that we have a much drier and warmer Memorial Day with highs in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will still stick around Monday but by Tuesday, we start to see that sunshine again along with temperatures in the mid/upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Have a great day!