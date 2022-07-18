Soggy, gloomy start to the work week

The same low pressure that brought us rain yesterday continues to move through the Bluegrass today sending us some needed heavy showers at times plus a few thunderstorms. Keep the umbrella around all day today as the rain will be scattered through the morning and into the afternoon and rain totals could be as much half an inch to one inch MORE through the day. Elizabethtown has already received almost 4 inches of rain just in the past 24 hours making for some water issues there. Others like Lexington has picked up between one inch and one and a half inches of rain thus far. We may see a few minor flooding issues today if storms or heavy rains begin to train. Any storm that we see today will have the potential of dropping very heavy rain, produce lightning and a few strong wind gusts.

Once the cold front drifts on through, we will see rain wrap up tonight. Because of the high moisture in the air and ground, it will be a good setup for dense fog into Tuesday morning. The rest of the day will turn off nicer and dry with some sun and warming temperatures. Our next round of big heat is coming quickly for mid and late week. High temperatures are expected to roll well up into the 90s and even a couple of days closer to 100 degrees along with high humidity. The second half of July is looking terribly hot.