Soggy Pattern Moves On

Today's weather has been excellent for ducks or anything that loves water! Plenty of rain has fallen across the state today, some even seeing flooding conditions earlier this afternoon. Our warnings map shows a couple of Areal Flood Warnings lasting through 5:30 pm for some eastern KY counties as water rose very quickly from 3 plus inches of rain earlier. Franklin county also saw nearly 3 inches of rain today. Lexington came in with just under 1.5 inches. As we head into the overnight, we will finally dry out and see some patchy fog develop. Friday looks better as rain chances will diminish some. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out for the afternoon, but it will be much more isolated as a weak high pressure slides in nearby. Friday's high temperatures will push back into the low to mid 80s and that will set us up for a warmer weekend ahead.

Speaking of the weekend, we have a few shots at some scattered rain showers, but it won't be a widespread rain like today. The heat will crank up a bit as we expect mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday, then beyond that we'll have numbers pushing 90 degrees for early week. A couple of days look fully dry especially early next week.