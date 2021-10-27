Soggy Three Days Coming

Some across the state saw the first frost or even freeze of the season this morning. Lexington did reach a low of 32° but we rebounded back into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. It was a beautiful day with many cirrus clouds which represent big changes coming soon. Those changes are due to a low pressure system that is rolling in from the west which will bring us a good shot at soaking rain in rounds through both Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, we will remain dry as the air is very dry and any rain won't be able to overcome it. We will see clouds increase then a few showers possible through Thursday morning. The better chance for more steady rain or moderate showers will fall through the afternoon and evening. The day won't be a washout, but totals could near the half an inch mark by midnight then we'll add more onto those numbers through Friday, totaling one inch or more.

Showers should linger into Saturday then we will dry out fully on Sunday just in time for Halloween activities. Temperatures during the two to three day rain stretch will likely remain in the mid 50s, but as we dry out Sunday and Monday, we'll jump back up into the 60s.