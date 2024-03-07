Soggy weather comes back

After one dry day with clouds, we are returning to the soggy, wet weather pattern for the end of the work week. Friday will bring several rounds of rain showers, some steady and soaking at times, and others may be accompanied by a bit of thunder. Strong thunderstorms are not anticipated for our area. Rain totals could land anywhere between half an inch and one inch by the time it wraps up Saturday afternoon. The weekend will begin with the rain and a storm or two, but Sunday will turn dry and begin a more quiet stretch of weather into early next week. The temperature trend will continue it's ups and downs. Sunday is looking cool....in the upper 40s but the mid and upper 60s come back next week.