Soggy weekend for some

Our weekend is upon us and we still have more rain to come. This evening into the overnight, we're mostly dry. By early Saturday morning, a round of showers and storms should roll through the Bluegrass. Some of that rain will be very heavy. Any thunderstorm we see could hold brief but strong winds. The rain action becomes a bit more scattered through the rest of the day as temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s. The bulk of the rain will wrap Saturday night, but spotty showers are still likely to be around Sunday too. Be prepared if you live in a flood prone area. The flood watch will expire 2 am Sunday. Next week, we'll start to dry out, see more sun, and also see a bit of heat come back. High temperatures will push above normal again into the upper 80s and low 90s.