Some got snow, but not us

This morning, our weather sent us a bit of winter. Not many in our viewing area saw snow, other than flakes, but many just west of us did! Totals have been coming in between half an inch and 2 inches over near Louisville and into southern IN. Paducah even picked up a few inches! That will help with the drought conditions too. Here in Lexington and most of central/southern KY, we just received a very cold rain. Temperatures have been hovering freezing nearly all day except for early this morning when we were at our warmest (low 40s).

As we roll into the second half of the weekend, our weather pattern will be a bit calmer, but still very cold. Flurries are still likely with no accumulation tonight and into early Sunday. Clouds will stay put through morning hours then more sun will show up for the afternoon as temperatures only warm to the low 40s. Monday warms just a bit to the mid 40s. Another shot at rain and snow showers will arrive Tuesday, but that one, too, looks like mostly rain for us. The upper 30s and low 40s will hang around at least until next weekend.