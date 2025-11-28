Some may see snowflakes Saturday

Our final weekend of November will be a chilly one with a bit more precipitation to track. Tonight, things remain dry and quiet but very cold. Saturday is when a low pressure will begin to push some moisture our way. At the onset, there might be a few snowflakes that try to mix with light rain mostly in northern KY, but as the warm front lifts north, everything will change to all rain. Expect scattered showers throughout the day tomorrow with highs only in the low 40s. It will be a cold rain and totals stay between a tenth and quarter of one inch. By Sunday morning, the rain will leave us and we'll dry out for the day, but keep the clouds. Temperatures will then drop off to the 30s again for next work week. Round two of precip./winter weather will arrive Tuesday, and yes, snow is possible.