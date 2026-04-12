Some needed rain possible Monday

It's been a lovely weekend and Sunday was much warmer with temperatures into the low 80s. As we begin a new work week, we have some weather changes including rain coming in. Look for scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms possible as Monday begins. Many of these will wrap shortly after midday, but keep the umbrella around. Temperatures Monday afternoon should reach the mid to upper 70s with no problem. Tuesday and beyond will be much warmer and pushing up near the records each day through Friday. Wednesday might be the warmest with highs in the mid 80s and the record set at 84 degrees. We'll stay dry until Thursday, as that is the next rain/storm chance and small chances will linger into next weekend, but rain totals will be minimal over the next week or so.