Some shower activity through the weekend

We certainly could not have asked for a much better weather day than today with sun and some wind and warmth. Now that we move into the weekend, we'll see a few changes as we normally do. The weekend will not be an all weekend rain, however, there are chances for showers and even a storm or two. Saturday will be the less active of the two days as mostly light showers will form and fall in the afternoon. We should still see times of sun, too. Sunday will be the heavier rain plus thunderstorm chance day. Rain totals look to be higher on Sunday, too. Keep the umbrellas around if you have outdoor plans. The temperatures will stay nice and mild, in the upper 70s before we see a bit of heat return next week, mainly later in the week. Next weekend looks to be downright hot for Father's Day.