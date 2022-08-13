A few weather changes for Sunday

Watch Now
Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 13, 2022
I hope you have had a chance to enjoy this absolutely gorgeous and warm August Saturday without the humidity and rain because we will see a few changes for the second half of our weekend. As low pressure system nears it will start by sending clouds our way so look for those to increase overnight keeping our lows in the mid 60s. It won't be as cool of a start for us on Sunday morning and clouds will linger, but that won't stop temperatures from warming to the mid 80s. Watch for showers and a thunderstorm around through late morning and early afternoon with the passage of the low pressure.

This will not be a washout day, in fact, rain totals look to be minimal for Sunday, but keep the umbrella around for a few hundredths of an inch possible. Highest chances for rain will exist in northern KY and then east of I-75. The new work week begins with shower chances lingering, but will keep to the lower side. About a 30% chances remains for Monday before we see activity ramping down through midweek. The 80s will settle in for the next 8 days with little variation all week.

