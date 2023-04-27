Some will see heavy rain

Most of our Thursday was a nice one, but rain showers began in southern KY and have slowly worked their way up to central KY making for a soggy evening and night ahead. Scattered showers plus thunderstorms are probable not only overnight, but some will linger into our Friday, too. We are not expecting severe thunderstorms, but the wind will pick up a bit with showers. Rain totals should be between half an inch all the way up to just over one inch in spots by Friday morning. The bulk of the rain will be falling in the overnight stretch with more isolated showers all the way through Friday evening. This leads us into the weekend which will not be a washout. A very stray shower is possible on Saturday, but most will see sunshine and warmer temperatures. Sunday brings a chance for showers again with a cold front that will send our mild feel back down to the 50s for the start of the new work week. Several days next week look to be dry again.