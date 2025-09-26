Spectacular last weekend in September

Our Friday is coming to a close with some great weather and that nice trend will carry us into the weekend, too. Look for mostly sunny days ahead with temperatures starting cool, but warming to the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. This weather will be dry and wonderful for games, festivals or any other outdoor activity. Even most of next work week looks nice as we remain mostly dry, but we are keeping an eye on the tropics as there could be a wave of some moisture that gets closer to us by early in the week. Until then, enjoy the great weather stretch!