Spectacular warm week ahead

Make those plans to get outside for we have some terrific weather heading our way. Today was day one of the nice weather, but it has still been a bit on the cooler side. Highs should be in the mid 70s and we struggled to reach the upper 60s today. We will begin to welcome the upper 70s back tomorrow and then surge into the 80s for the rest of the week. We have something setting up across the U.S. called an Omega Block and that just means we have a couple of strong low pressures on either side of us, but the huge ridge of high pressure right over the Ohio Valley will keep us dry and continue sending us the warmth this week. Again, whatever you have planned coming up this week, you won't have any problems out of the weather, although you may feel the heat a couple of days. Midweek looks to be the warmest with highs pressing into the mid 80s. By late in the week that ridge will begin to break down and we'll start to see rain chances return just in time for next weekend. Until then, enjoy the warmth and the sunshine!