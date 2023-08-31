Spectacular Weather Continues Thursday

While what's left of Idalia swamps the Carolinas Thursday, we'll remain mostly sunny, dry and spectacular here in the Commonwealth. Highs will slowly rise from around 80° Thursday to well into the 80s Friday, around 90° Saturday and keep climbing from there. A Labor Day weekend heat wave is in the works with highs spiking in the mid to upper 90s again next week! Don't expect much rain, we're mostly sunny and dry through midweek next week.

