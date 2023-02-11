Split forecast for Sunday

A lovely, mild Saturday will lead us into a fairly quiet night...depending on where you live. For most of the state, we will remain dry with several clouds and temperatures in the 30s, but our far Southeast region near the mountains will be clipped by a passing closed low pressure. This low will bring rain in through the overnight hours and into Sunday. The higher elevations may see a brief changeover to snow in the afternoon. Snow totals will vary simple based on elevation, but anything significant stays just outside of the Lexington viewing area.

The rest of us, central and northern KY will stay dry and even see a sunny Sunday! It will be like two different worlds weather wise! High temperatures should make it into the low to mid 50s with a northeast breeze picking up from that low. As we move into a new work week, we'll start with sunshine and a nice feel as temperatures creep right back up into the mid 50s/low 60s.

Wednesday should be the warmest day ahead of a strong low pressure coming in on Thursday. Wednesdays highs could reach the mid 70s putting us 25-30 degrees warmer than normal! This may not be a good thing though because, as we've seen before in the winter, the atmosphere will correct itself by sending in rain and storms. Some of those storms on Thursday may be strong so we will have an eye on this. Until then, enjoy the warm weather coming!