Split Weather for Sunday

Most of this Saturday has been okay, but really just okay. We began with sun, but then the clouds returned to set us up for a gloomy ending to our weekend day. I would love to say that Sunday will be better and for some it will, but it comes with its own set of issues.

First of all, we have a strong low pressure sitting west of us and those around Missouri will likely see a lot of storm action tomorrow. For us, we have a leg of action coming in overnight sending us a few showers, but not many. Into Sunday morning the action picks up and several heavy showers plus a couple of thunderstorms are likely especially around and north of I-64. Southern KY may remain dry all day. As we head into the afternoon we will dry out as the warm front lifts north into Ohio. This lifting will help to clear our sky out and allow us to enjoy sunshine and that will really get the warmth going too. Temperatures should rest in the mid to upper 70s for some! The wind will also become strong, gusts may exceed 30 mph at times.

The low pressure will continue to slide on through the Ohio Valley on Monday and as that happens the cold front will arrive. Monday will hold several more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. The cooler air will come back after that front passes, sending us back down into the 50s and 60s for highs for most of the work week. Tuesday and Wednesday look nice and dry at this point before more rain moves in late week.