Split weather this weekend

Another weekend is upon us and we have some nice weather inbound for this evening and Saturday, but Sunday is a different story. We have high pressure gliding in and that will bring us plenty of sun for the first half of the weekend. Full sun and dry weather will help our temperatures to take off and soar into the mid 80s by the afternoon.

A low pressure is lurking to the west and this will bring us a good shot at rain and thunderstorms for Sunday. We will keep our eye on this system because we have the potential to not only see some more needed rain, but also the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening time frame. Strong winds will be a possibility along with the heavy rain.

Forecast totals through Sunday night are between 1 and 2 inches for the state! Beyond the weekend into next week, we could see a pattern shift that will bring in more chances for rain and storms which could also lead to some very heavy rain. The temperature trend this weekend will stick to the 80s and a small dip for early in the work week.