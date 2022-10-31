Watch Now
Spooky and Gloomy Halloween Evening

Warming Trend on the way
Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 17:40:38-04

Happy Halloween! A gloomy and spooky night ahead with overcast skies and even a few drizzles possible this evening. Trick-or-treaters may want to grab the umbrella just in case, but most of the light showers should be moving Northeast this evening. We will stay in the mid 60s this evening and cool to the mid 50s overnight and into tomorrow morning. We will climb to the mid 60s for your Tuesday afternoon with better chances for sunshine through the week! Some small rain chances trickle in this weekend.

Have a great evening!

