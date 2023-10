Happy Halloween! Temperatures are a bit scary for your Tuesday. The morning started off in 30s and we will only reach the mid/upper 40s this afternoon. If you're heading out for trick-or-treating, you may want to bring the jacket, but you can ditch the umbrella. We stay dry and partly cloudy throughout the spooky holiday and for the entire week! Our mornings will remain cold in the upper 20s/30s through Thursday before we warm up for the weekend.

Have a great Halloween and stay warm!