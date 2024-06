Happy Sunday! Isolated showers and storms will be sticking around all day long. We could see some heavy rain at times this afternoon. We won't see rain all day, but it's a good idea to bring the umbrella with you today. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon, but we get a lot warmer for the start of the work week. We see sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 80s! We remain warm through the week but more storm chances roll in on Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a great day!