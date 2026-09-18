Spotty storms through the weekend

The heat wave continues for us as high temperatures have soared back up into the low 90s for many. We have also seen scattered showers and thunderstorms through this afternoon and evening. Some of the rain has been quite heavy. We have more of this kind of activity ahead for the weekend. It won't be an all weekend rain, but you will want to keep an eye on the sky into the hottest part of both days. Some showers will be heavy again with the chance of some strong wind gusts. We do have a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday with high wind as the main threat. Sunday will hold a few thunderstorms as well. Both days will be hot with temperatures around 90 degrees, but a huge cool blast will move in next week. Fall arrives on Tuesday, and it will feel like it.