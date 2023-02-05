Spring-like weather this week

Happy Sunday! A windy but warm day is in store for the Bluegrass. We will climb to the mid 50s this afternoon, further South could see the upper 50s/low 60s. We will stay dry today and tomorrow with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures continuing to warm up. Our dry streak ends on Tuesday with some light shower chances. But better rain chances move in on Wednesday through Thursday. By the end of the week our temps will dip back into the 30s and 40s after a cold front moves in. Enjoy the warmth while we have it!

Have a great day!