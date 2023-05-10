Spring storms return late week

After a rocky start to the work week, it is so nice to see the sunshine return today and that has helped temperatures to reach the upper 70s for many. Enjoy the sun because more changes are heading our way for late week as a storm system moves in from the west. For Thursday, we start dry, even sunny, but afternoon showers and a couple of thunderstorms are possible as the low comes closer. High temperatures should still have no problem reaching 80 degrees. By Friday, it looks like the rain/storm action will ramp up a bit. Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Saturday looks similar as you make plans to celebrate mom. By Mother's Day Sunday, we'll see some showers still around, but hopefully a little less in coverage across the state. The temperature trend should keep to the 70s most of next work week.