"Springing" back to warmer weather

After a frigid and cloudy start to the day, we have seen some more beautiful sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s. We practically will skip the 50s and head straight for the 60s to start your work week, but that comes after lows near freezing tonight. Most of the snow is gone and will be gone by the end of Monday. The temperature trend will continue in the upward swing through mid week reaching near 70 degrees by Thursday.

We will get more sun than clouds this week with only a shot of a stray rain shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday. The better chance for rain returns on Friday and into next weekend. Until then, this week will be one you'll want to enjoy outdoors! Spring officially begins next Sunday and by then temperatures will be back around normal...in the mid to upper 50s.