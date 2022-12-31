Starting 2023 with above average temperatures

Happy New Years Eve! We have a warm but gloomy start to your Saturday with light rain possible throughout the afternoon. Our highs will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with scattered showers possible throughout the day. But, as we get closer to the evening hours, we will start to clear up just in time for any New Years plans! We will start the new year off on the warm side with highs climbing to the mid to upper 60s at the beginning of the week. More rain moves in during the middle of next week ahead of a cold front that will cool us back down into the 40s.

Have a great day and a happy New Year!