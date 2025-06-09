Starting Another Nice Stretch Of Weather

Part of Murphy's Law of Weather is you get great weather while you're working middle of the week, and less than ideal weather on the weekend. Since we're starting a new work week, our weather is turning terrific as we head into Tuesday and beyond.

The rain chances will be negligible on Tuesday and look to be near 0 mid week as a big high passes overhead. Rain chances begin to increase Friday and become likely for us by Saturday and Father's Day Sunday.

It'll be coolish Tuesday with highs in the 70s before it gets hotter in the low and mid 80s midweek. The 80s will hold into the weekend as it gets more humid.