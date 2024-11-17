Starting another warm-up

We kept the cloud cover around for several hours today, but eventually saw the sun. That leads us to mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures fall. Sunday looks to be a nice day, though, as we will see sun for the majority of the day and temperatures back into the mid 60s. The warmth will continue into early week. Tuesday will push 70 degrees ahead of a pretty large weather-maker that we are keeping our eye on. This system will start off with some decent amounts of rain for both Tuesday and Wednesday before giving us our first shot at snow showers on Thursday. Temperatures will fall hard to around 40 degrees on Thursday! We may not come out of the 40s until early next week.