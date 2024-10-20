Status quo weather

It has been a fantastic fall weekend as temperatures have been above normal and we haven't tracked a drop of rain. Now, as we begin a new work week, we get much of the same. The weather pattern will be nice, dry, sunny and warming through midweek with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By the end of the week, there is a small chance that we could see a stray shower, but don't hold your breath. Great weather is likely to continue all the way into next weekend so you will be able to get the outdoor things done with no problem.