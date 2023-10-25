Stays warm through weekend

It has been another warm day, this time with extra clouds. Rain showers have remained well to our northwest, but that is a cold front which will eventually move our way. The rest of the work week will hold mixes of clouds and sun, daily high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and some stout breezes from time to time. We will also keep mainly dry until the weekend. For both Saturday and Sunday rain chances will climb to around 40%. Monday may be the most active with rain chances climbing, also adding in a chance for thunder. Beyond the cold front, temperatures will not only fall to around normal, they will drop further...into the 50s for highs and down to the 30s again for lows. Enjoy the warmth while it is here, the extended forecast is a little more November-ish (in more ways than one).