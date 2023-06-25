Stay weather aware Sunday

Stay weather aware this afternoon/evening. We have two rounds of showers/storms pushing in today. The first will be this morning, mostly watching for widespread rain with this system and a few thundershowers. The majority of the day will end up being sunny and warm, which will help fuel storms later on this evening/tonight. All modes of severe weather will be possible this afternoon but our main threats will be widespread damaging wind. Gusts could exceed 60/70 mph at times. Large hail will also be possible along with an isolated tornado.

The main threat of storms may be later on tonight when we are getting ready for bed, so be sure have notifications on and loud in order to get alerts if there is a warning near you. After Sunday night, the rest of Monday looks calmer and cooler with some on and off rain chances lingering.

Stay safe and stay aware.