Stay weather aware Sunday afternoon

Happy Sunday! Stay weather aware today as showers and storms move in later this afternoon along a cold front. Strong to severe storms will be possible with the main threats of damaging winds and heavy rain at times. Some areas could pick up over 2 inches of rain from these storms. After the front moves through overnight, some lingering showers will be possible throughout Monday morning with temps in the 60s. We will stay in the 70s for a few days before we warm back up to the mid 80s by mid-week. Next weekend we have more rain and storm chances.

Have a great day and stay safe