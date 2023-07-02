Stay weather aware Sunday evening

Stay weather aware this evening. Strong storms are moving through Central Kentucky Sunday evening with some being severe. Our biggest threats include strong winds, hail, heavy rain and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Models are showing the storms continuing into our late night hours and possibly lingering through Monday morning.

The good news, we will be much drier for the beginning of the week, but an isolated shower or two will be possible both Monday and on our 4th of July. We are climbing to the mid 80s both Monday and Tuesday with more storm chances pushing in for the middle of next week.

Stay weather aware tonight.