Stay weather aware Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted at 2:49 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 14:49:16-04

Happy Monday! After a cloudy afternoon, more isolated storm chances will move in tonight and overnight into Tuesday. Severe storms could develop on Tuesday afternoon with Central Kentucky under a slight risk. But, the better chance for storms will be on Wednesday afternoon/evening as a cold front sweeps through the state. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Parts of central Kentucky are under an enhanced risk. We stay in the upper 70s/low 80s throughout the week before we cool down to the 60s for the weekend.

