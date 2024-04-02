Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Stay weather aware Tuesday evening

Second round of severe storms late this afternoon and evening
Tornado watch
Stormtracker
Tornado watch
Futuretrack
Peak wind gusts
High temperature trend
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 14:24:52-04

Stay weather aware this evening! A second round of storms are expected late this afternoon through the evening as a cold front approaches Kentucky. Damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes will be possible. Most of east and southeast Kentucky are under a Tornado Watch until 8 pm tonight and all of Central Kentucky under a moderate risk (4/5) for severe weather. After the front pushes through our temperatures plummet to the 40s into Wednesday/Thursday. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the end of the week.

Stay safe and stay weather aware!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18