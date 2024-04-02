Stay weather aware Tuesday evening

Stay weather aware this evening! A second round of storms are expected late this afternoon through the evening as a cold front approaches Kentucky. Damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes will be possible. Most of east and southeast Kentucky are under a Tornado Watch until 8 pm tonight and all of Central Kentucky under a moderate risk (4/5) for severe weather. After the front pushes through our temperatures plummet to the 40s into Wednesday/Thursday. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the end of the week.

Stay safe and stay weather aware!