Stay weather aware Tuesday night

Stay weather aware this evening! Storms are rolling through late tonight thanks to a cold front sweeping in. Gusty showers and thunderstorms will be possible, the main threat will be in the deep southern states, but parts of central Kentucky are under a marginal risk for severe storms. A wind advisory is also in effect through Wednesday night. We will be windy on Wednesday with calmer conditions, but as temperatures drop Wednesday night, a few snow chances will move in overnight into Thursday.

Have a great evening and stay weather aware!

