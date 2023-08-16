Staying below average through the work week

Happy Wednesday! We enjoyed another "cooler" day throughout Central Kentucky and we have a calm and quiet evening ahead. We will wake up in the low 60s Thursday with temperatures only climbing to the low/mid 80s. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up late Thursday night into Friday ahead of a cold front. But, these cooler temperatures are moving out of here fast. More heat returns by the end of the weekend and into next week, with highs reaching the mid/upper 90s! With this, the mugginess returns as well!

Have a great evening!