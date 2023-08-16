Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Staying below average through the work week

Heat returns this weekend
High Temperatures
Stormtracker
High Temperatures
Rain chances
Muggy Meter
Posted at 3:15 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 15:15:25-04

Happy Wednesday! We enjoyed another "cooler" day throughout Central Kentucky and we have a calm and quiet evening ahead. We will wake up in the low 60s Thursday with temperatures only climbing to the low/mid 80s. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up late Thursday night into Friday ahead of a cold front. But, these cooler temperatures are moving out of here fast. More heat returns by the end of the weekend and into next week, with highs reaching the mid/upper 90s! With this, the mugginess returns as well!

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth