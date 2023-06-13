Staying below normal for Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! A cool and partly cloudy evening is ahead with temperatures slowly dropping to the 50s/60s overnight. A few isolated showers will be possible this evening/overnight, mostly in our northern counties. Wednesday will be a bit cloudier and a stray shower/thunderstorm will be possible throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid/upper 70s and we will slowly climb back to the 80s by the end of the week and into Father's Day weekend. Shower/storm chances rise for the weekend, especially Saturday evening into Sunday.

Have a great evening!