Staying below normal for Wednesday

Posted at 3:34 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 15:34:39-04

Happy Tuesday! A cool and partly cloudy evening is ahead with temperatures slowly dropping to the 50s/60s overnight. A few isolated showers will be possible this evening/overnight, mostly in our northern counties. Wednesday will be a bit cloudier and a stray shower/thunderstorm will be possible throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid/upper 70s and we will slowly climb back to the 80s by the end of the week and into Father's Day weekend. Shower/storm chances rise for the weekend, especially Saturday evening into Sunday.

Have a great evening!

